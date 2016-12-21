Hillary Scott and Family Share What They Are Thankful for This Christmas

As part of Jenna Bush Hager’s special holiday series, Jenna’s Country Christmas, on The Today Show this morning (Dec. 21), the former first daughter took a trip to Nashville to catch up with Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and her family—mom Linda Davis, dad Lang Scott and sister Riley Scott—to talk about what she’s thankful for this Christmas, her Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian album, Love Remains, and making memories with the family.

“We’ve been able to really grow even deeper in our relationship and it’s the heartbeat of our family, you know, the ups and downs of what we’ve been through but also that we leaned on our faith to get through those good times and bad times,” Hillary says of the album’s effect on her family. “My hope for this record [Love Remains] was that it would bring hope. That people would listen to it in their cars on the way to work, or cooking dinner at home and it would meet them right where they are.”

As they gather around the piano in their home, the Scott family shares all that they have to be thankful for this year. Younger sister Riley is thankful for friends and family; Hillary is thankful for her little girl, Eisele; dad Lang is thankful for 32 years of marriage to Linda Davis; and mom Linda is thankful for the health of all their family.

Watch Hillary talk about family and catch a snippet of the family singing the Christmas classic, “Silent Night.”

