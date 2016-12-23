Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Posted on

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles.

We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016.

Keep in mind, the single had to be released to radio in 2016.

Vote now for your favorite single of 2016. Polls close on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

New title

Come back soon to participate in our next poll!

 

 

Artist Single Release Date
Maren Morris “My Church”

Jan. 19

Tim McGraw “Humble and Kind”

Jan. 20

Chris Young feat. Cassadee Pope “Think of You”

Jan. 25

Thomas Rhett “T-Shirt”

Feb. 16

Eric Church “Record Year”

Feb 16.

Sturgill Simpson “Brace for Impact (Live a Little)”

March 10

Chris Stapleton “Parachute”

May 2

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King “Different for Girls”

June 6

Miranda Lambert “Vice”

July 18

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Aug. 8

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Kix Brooks

Kix Brooks

With his down-home Louisana roots, nobody throws a party like Kix Brooks. Co-hosted by morning show vet, Donna Britt, Kickin’ It With Kix is changing Country over night. This all-night celebration brings together Country’s top celebrities, hit music and listeners through the phone lines and social media. Airing straight from Music Row in Nashville, it’s…

Playlist