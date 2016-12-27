Watch Miranda Lambert’s Heartwarming Performance of “The House That Built Me”

The holidays would not have been the same without a special performance from one of country’s leading ladies, Miranda Lambert. Two days before Christmas (Dec.23), Miranda took part in the 18th annual A Home for the Holidays TV special on CBS.

Miranda headlined the show, performing her 2010 hit single “The House That Built Me,” as well as “Pushin’ Time” and “Keeper of the Flame” from her current album, The Weight of These Wings. Joining Miranda for the pre-taped program were artists LL Cool J, Trace Adkins, Alessia Cara and Rachel Platten.

A Home for the Holidays helps brings awareness to children in foster care by highlighting heartwarming adoption stories with special star-studded performances.

“I hope this special can change some lives tonight in that they can sing the ‘House That Built Me’ in a couple of years because they have a home to call home,” Miranda said.

Miranda released her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings, in November, which features the singles “Vice” and “We Should Be Friends.” Kicking off the new year, Miranda will be headlining the Highway Vagabond Tour, which begins Jan. 26 in Evansville, Ind.

Watch Miranda’s moving version of “House That Built Me.”

