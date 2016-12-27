Watch Randy Travis Surprise a Texas Police Officer With a New Gibson Guitar for Christmas

Posted on

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, had a special Christmas surprise for Gainesville, Texas, police officer Keith Bartlett, who lost his home and most of his possessions—including his prized Gibson guitar—in a house fire on Dec. 12.

Randy and Mary, who met Keith a few years earlier when he responded to a theft at their property, surprised Keith by showing up at the police station on Christmas Day with a brand-new Gibson guitar.

“I just know how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this,” Mary said to Dallas/Fort Worth’s NBC TV affiliate.

“‘Surprised’ isn’t even the word for it,” Keith said. “These are amazing people.”

After presenting Keith with the guitar, which Gibson donated, Randy and Mary stuck around the station and visited with officers while Keith picked his new present. Watch a video of the Christmas Day surprise below.

randy-travis-gives-police-officer-gibson-guitar-for-christmas-video

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Kix Brooks

Kix Brooks

With his down-home Louisana roots, nobody throws a party like Kix Brooks. Co-hosted by morning show vet, Donna Britt, Kickin’ It With Kix is changing Country over night. This all-night celebration brings together Country’s top celebrities, hit music and listeners through the phone lines and social media. Airing straight from Music Row in Nashville, it’s…

Playlist