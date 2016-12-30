Watch High Valley Perform “Make You Mine” as Part of Music Concert Special Airing Tonight (Dec. 30)

Posted on

The brothers of High Valley—Brad and Curtis Rempel—are closing out 2016 with their very own music special, featuring their hit single, “Make You Mine,” which airs tonight (Dec. 30) on the Audience Network.

The Audience Network—an AT&T television network available on DirecTV and AT&T U-verse—features original series, specials and films. As part of the Audience music concerts special, artists across all genres, including High Valley, Brandy Clark, Bebe Rehxa, The Band Perry and Good Charlotte, taped exclusive performances and in-depth artist interviews.

If you don’t get the AT&T channels, you can catch High Valley’s performance of their single, “Make You Mine,” from their current album, Dear Life, right here at Nash Country Daily.

NCD sat down with the duo earlier this year and Brad told us about writing the song that has become a hit. “[In the writing session] I said, ‘How can we write something that simple and that real as “I’ll Fly Away,” a song that will feel old the first time you hear it, like you’ve known it your whole life?’ That’s all we were going for, just simple,” Brad explains. “I can tell you that our band—normally, we record something in the studio and we feel great about it, but then it takes a long time to rehearse it, work it up. ‘Make You Mine’—day one we played it live. It was like second nature, which was awesome, a really good sign.”

The Audience music concert featuring High Valley premieres tonight (Dec. 30th) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on DIRECTV channel 239 and U-verse channel 1114.

Check out High Valley singing “Make You Mine.”

