And Baby Makes Five: Lee Brice and Wife Sara Are Expecting Their Third Child

Posted on

There is some happy news to report for Lee Brice and his wife, Sara. According to People, the couple is expecting their third child.

The new baby—the gender is unknown—will make the Brice family a party of five when he or she joins big brothers Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.

Lee tells People, “Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child. Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Lee joins a number of fellow country artists who have announced that they are expecting mini-mes in the coming year, including Ashley Monroe, Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Austin Webb.

A little more than a month ago, Lee posted a photo on Instagram of his two boys with the caption: “My beautiful wife Sara and I are so thankful for every moment with these two.”

Congrats to the Brice family on the exciting news.

Photo by Steve Lowry/BMI 

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Blair Garner

Blair Garner

Discovered by a local radio executive in his hometown of Canyon, Texas, Blair Garner has been on the radio waves since age 17. Working on local radio stations all through college, Garner quickly climbed the ranks as his voice caught the ear of program directors from many major markets. He quickly found himself working for…

Playlist