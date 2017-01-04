Carrie Underwood’s Dog, Ace, Is Doing Water Rehab After Suffering Paralyzing Herniated Disk [Video]

Posted on

If you’re a fan of Carrie Underwood then you understand how important her dogs, Ace and Penny, are to her. She often posts adorable photos and videos on Instagram of her little buddies.

One of Carrie’s precious pups, Ace, suffered a herniated disk before the holidays and as a result became paralyzed for a period of time. He has since been able to use his right side, but the left side is taking longer to recover.

The “Church Bells” singer says that the road to recovering is a long but there are signs of progress. Carrie posted an adorable video of the little guy working hard to get his mobility back.

“Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk 😢,” Carrie captioned the video. “He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side…his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go…he’s taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”

Check out Ace doing his thing.

Photo Courtesy Carrie Underwood

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Blair Garner

Blair Garner

Discovered by a local radio executive in his hometown of Canyon, Texas, Blair Garner has been on the radio waves since age 17. Working on local radio stations all through college, Garner quickly climbed the ranks as his voice caught the ear of program directors from many major markets. He quickly found himself working for…

Playlist