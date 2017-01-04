Vacations of the Stars: Maren Morris, Tyler Hubbard, Reba and More Share Their Vacation Photos

Posted on

While most of us are back to work after the beginning of the new year, country stars are making the most of their time off by vacationing in warm-weather locations.

With tours, albums and new music being released in the coming months, some artists are getting their last minute rest and relaxation in before they head back to work and their grueling schedules.

Gary Allan and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard are enjoying time in Hawaii—presumably not together; Maren Morris took off to the Cayman Islands with boyfriend Ryan Hurd; and Randy Houser and his bride, Tatiana, went back to her homeland in Australia.

But that’s not all—Reba, Brett Eldredge, Charles Kelley, Kip Moore, Kelsea Ballerini and Dan+Shay’s Dan Smyers are also sharing their vacation photos with their fans on Instagram. So, as you sit in your office looking at your computer screen, take a minute to enjoy the pics of sun, surf and sand that these stars are gracious enough to share with us.

Breakfast in Maui, wish y'all were here

A video posted by Gary Allan (@garyallanmusic) on

 

Hawaii was a blast 🐠🐟 #divelife

A photo posted by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on

 

Not interested in leaving. 📷: @ryanhurd

A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

 

Ok I can't. 🔥 as phuck.

A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

 

 

Xmas in Florida. 75 and sunny. Crazy!

A video posted by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on

 

Comin in hot…like a seagull…fresh and singin a new tune🌴 📷-@ashleighkwirtz

A photo posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

 

Leg day. 🏋

A video posted by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on

 

Early mornings rt here are tough to beat

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on

 

Newcastle. No, I didn't surf. Via the lack of coordination and bullshark presence.

A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

 

It's on!!! @rednecksocialclub @koolfish12lbs @ricabo1

A photo posted by Jon Wolfe (@jonwolfecountry) on

 

Brothers

A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on

 

And then there’s Reba, who opted to vacation in the cold temperatures of Aspen as opposed to the warm waters of the Caribbean. That’s our girl, doing her own thing.

Love the snow:)

A photo posted by Reba (@reba) on

