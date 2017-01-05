Carrie Underwood Reportedly Presenting Two Awards at 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday Night

Posted on

The 74th annual Golden Globes will kick off Hollywood’s award season on Sunday, Jan. 8, with host Jimmy Fallon at the helm for the first time and an all-star cast of presenters that includes Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Steve Carell, Matt Damon and Reese Witherspoon.

On the country news front, word on the street is that Carrie Underwood will be teaming up with Sting to present two awards: Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Carrie is no stranger to the Golden Globes or the Best Original Song category—she was nominated in 2010 for Best Original Song for co-writing “There’s a Place for Us” from the film Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Tune in to NBC on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET for all of the action.

Nominees for Best Original Score, Motion Picture

  • Moonlight
  • La La Land
  • Arrival
  • Lion
  • Hidden Figures

Nominees for Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
  • “City of Stars” – La La Land
  • “Faith” – Sing
  • “Gold” – Gold
  • “How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Blair Garner

Blair Garner

Discovered by a local radio executive in his hometown of Canyon, Texas, Blair Garner has been on the radio waves since age 17. Working on local radio stations all through college, Garner quickly climbed the ranks as his voice caught the ear of program directors from many major markets. He quickly found himself working for…

Playlist