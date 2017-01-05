Hillary Scott and Husband Chris Tyrell Celebrate Fifth Wedding Anniversary With “Best Trip We’ve Had Together Since Our Honeymoon”

On January 7, 2017, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrell will be receiving well-wishes from family, friends and fans in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary. However, the couple celebrated a few days early by sneaking away for what Hillary is calling “the best trip we’ve ever had together since our honeymoon.”

Hillary and Chris, who married in an intimate wedding in New York on January 7, 2012, commemorated the day at the popular Blackberry Farm Hotel and Resort, located in the Great Smoky Mountains. The couple even sported the same shirts they wore at their reception five years ago.

“In 3 days it will be 5 years since saying ‘I do!’ to my best friend, the greatest mate God could’ve ever sent me,” Hillary captioned the Instagram photos of her and Chris donning the reception t-shirts. “So how do we celebrate?? We wear the same shirts we wore at our reception(where we went bowling with our friends and family) on the last night of our amazing getaway to @blackberryfarm. Truly the best trip we’ve ever had together since our honeymoon. #fiveyearstogether #myforever #blackberryfarm”

The happy couple met in 2010 while on Tim McGraw’s Southern Voice Tour and Chris proposed to Hillary over July 4th weekend in 2011. They were married six months later and are the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter, Eisele, born July 22, 2013.

Let NCD be the first to wish Hillary and Chris a very happy anniversary and many more to come.

 

