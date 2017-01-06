Kacey Musgraves Lends Her Voice to Original Song, “Moonshine,” for Ben Affleck Feature Film, “Live By Night.”

Posted on

Kacey Musgraves joined forces with Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance to create the original song, “Moonshine,” for an upcoming Ben Affleck film, Live By Night.

Live By Night, which stars Ben, Elle Fanning, Brenden Gleeson, Sienna Miller, Chris Messina and Zoe Saldana, is a crime drama based on the 2012 book of the same name. The movie follows Joe Coughlin, the son of a Boston police officer, who moves to Ybor city in Florida and becomes a bootlegger and eventually a gangster.

Kacey and Foy sat down together to discuss the track, which is produced by Blake Mills (John Legend, Alabama Shakes), as well as the creation of the song and how the film inspired the tune.

“Kacey got involved when we wanted to have a female voice on there because there are a couple of really strong female characters in the film,” Foy said in the video.

“When I first heard the song ‘Moonshine’ I got a really fun Southern vibe from it and I thought that it would be kind of a fun challenge for me to figure out how to mix in my own flavor and my own bits of harmony to the song,” Kacey said.

Check out the making of “Moonshine” with Foy and Kacey.

For more on the film, watch the Live By Night trailer.

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Blair Garner

Blair Garner

Discovered by a local radio executive in his hometown of Canyon, Texas, Blair Garner has been on the radio waves since age 17. Working on local radio stations all through college, Garner quickly climbed the ranks as his voice caught the ear of program directors from many major markets. He quickly found himself working for…

Playlist