Country Music Hall of Fame Will Honor Jason Aldean With New Exhibit on May 26

Beginning today (Jan. 9) and continuing through the week with one announcement per day via social media, the Country Music Hall of Fame will release its complete slate of exhibitions planned in 2017.

The first announcement on the docket is Jason Aldean, who will be the subject of an exhibit that opens on May 26 and runs through Nov. 5.

The @Jason_Aldean exhibit opens May 26, 2017! To celebrate we’re going all Jason all day! #CMHOF50 pic.twitter.com/Nm774Qqbwb — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) January 9, 2017

“I am extremely honored to be invited to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Jason in a press release. “That building is filled with the artists who helped create and shape country music, so to be a part of that legacy is something I am very proud of.”

Since bursting onto the scene in 2005, Jason has sold more than 14 million albums and earned 18 No. one hits. The Georgia native is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, recently wrapping his 2016 Six String Circus Tour that hosted sold-out crowds throughout the country’s biggest venues.