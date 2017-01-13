Billy Currington Announces “Stay Up ’Til the Sun” Tour

Posted on

Sun-loving, beach-bummin’ Billy Currington announced his new Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour today (Jan. 13).

Billy will visit more than 20 cities during the tour, including stops in Houston, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta.

Stay Up ’Til the Sun Tour (more dates to be announced)
March 9 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
March 10 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center
March 11 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
March 23 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
March 24 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
March 25 – Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
April 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
April 7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
April 8 – Strousburg, PA – Sherman Theater
April 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
April 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
May 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
May 13 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 19 – Richmond, VA – Center Stage
May 20 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
June 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Blair Garner

Blair Garner

Discovered by a local radio executive in his hometown of Canyon, Texas, Blair Garner has been on the radio waves since age 17. Working on local radio stations all through college, Garner quickly climbed the ranks as his voice caught the ear of program directors from many major markets. He quickly found himself working for…

Playlist