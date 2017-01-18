Eli Young Band’s Tour Bus Catches Fire & Burns, Everyone Is OK

Posted on

Eli Young Band—a Texas quartet comprised of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson—had a scare outside of Topeka, Kan., last night (Jan. 17) when their tour bus caught fire and burned.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, including the band’s driver, Randy.

The band shared a post on Instagram: “Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS. We’ve lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can’t replace! It’s really sad to see her go. We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!”

They also included a video on Twitter, which you can see below.

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Blair Garner

Blair Garner

Discovered by a local radio executive in his hometown of Canyon, Texas, Blair Garner has been on the radio waves since age 17. Working on local radio stations all through college, Garner quickly climbed the ranks as his voice caught the ear of program directors from many major markets. He quickly found himself working for…

Playlist