Jason Aldean Headlines NASH’s Rhythm & Boots Concert That Raises $16,000 for Musicians On Call

It was a standing-room-only crowd at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley when Cumulus Nashville’s radio hosts Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks—hosts of syndicated radio show Mornings With Ty, Kelly & Chuck—took the stage at Nash 103.3’s Rhythm & Boots concert to introduce country superstar Jason Aldean on Jan. 18.

Fans flocked to the venue as Jason, with special guest Michael Tyler, performed his biggest hits, including “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party” and “Fly Over States,” in front of the sold-out crowd. The event, which benefited Musicians On Call—an organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities—raised $16,000 for the charity.

In addition to Jason’s performance, the evening featured an autographed guitar auction and a Q&A with the headliner, with questions submitted from the audience.

“Musicians On Call is thrilled with the partnership with Rhythm & Boots,” said Pete Griffin, president of Musicians On Call. “The funds raised will deliver the healing power of music to patients in healthcare facilities around Nashville.”

 

Photo courtesy Cumulus Media

