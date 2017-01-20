Watch Lee Greenwood Sing “God Bless the USA” at Inauguration Ceremony

Lee Greenwood was a featured performer at last night’s (Jan. 19) Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. Of course, no Lee Greenwood performance would be complete without his signature song, “God Bless the USA,” which he belted out to the delight of Donald Trump.

Lee, who made no apologies about his participation in the inauguration festivities, told CNN that he felt sorry for the artists who turned down the chance to perform.

“I feel sorry for them that they’re not going to be here to watch one of the most famous inaugurations of all time,” Lee said to CNN. “If you’re an artist, entertainer, writer or singer and you’re onstage, you’ve been given a great gift. For [other artists] to stick their head in the sand and say, ‘We’re not going to be involved in this or want to see it,’ that’s just rude . . . I can only just feel bad for them.”

Check out Lee’s performance below, courtesy of Fox News.

 

