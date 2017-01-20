Watch Texas Troubadour Hayes Carll’s “Sake of the Song” Ode to Townes Van Zandt on “Austin City Limits”

Posted on

Following his debut on Austin City Limits in 2010, Texas native Hayes Carll returned to the ACL stage in 2016 in support of his new album, Lovers and Leavers. In addition to playing many of his crowd-favorites for the ACL crowd, including “Bad Liver and a Broken Heart” and “Jesus and Elvis,” Hayes treated fans to a handful of tunes from his new album, including “Love Is So Easy,” “The Magic Kid,” “The Love That We Need” and “Sake of the Song.”

“Sake of the Song,” which was written by Hayes and Darrell Scott—and borrows its title from Townes Van Zandt’s 1968 “For the Sake of the Song”—delves into the hardships that songwriters endure to craft a song and live the troubadour lifestyle.

Before playing “Sake of the Song” on ACL, Hayes dedicated the tune to Townes, who he called the “lion of the songwriting world.”

Watch Hayes perform “Sake of the Song” from ACL below.

Tune in to PBS on Jan. 21 to catch the new episode of Austin City Limits that features Hayes and Margo Price.

Hayes Carll ACL Set List for TV
“Sake of the Song”
“The Magic Kid”
“Love Is So Easy”
“The Love That We Need”
“Long Way Home”
“Wish I Hadn’t Stayed So Long”

PERSONALITIES

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels

Dave Daniels 100.7 KHAY Morning Show Dave is a longtime radio vet and has been a part of Country Music for over 20 years. Originally from Harrisburg, PA., he came to California to do commercial acting and try to break into films. While working in Los Angeles, he began to DJ parties and that grew into…

Chris Cox

Chris Cox

With over 35 years of radio broadcasting behind me, I can say without a doubt that working here at 100.7 KHAY is my biggest honor. The people here are totally dedicated to serving Ventura County radio listeners with great California country music, news, traffic reports and community involvement. It’s such a pleasure to be part…

Shawn Parr

Shawn Parr

Host Shawn Parr is no stranger to Country radio. Before joining NASH NIGHTS LIVE, he was the voice of KKGO after spending years at the Los Angeles powerhouse KZLA. He has also been the voice of Dick Clark Productions for the past two decades, and his work includes announcing the American Music Awards, the Golden…

Blair Garner

Blair Garner

Discovered by a local radio executive in his hometown of Canyon, Texas, Blair Garner has been on the radio waves since age 17. Working on local radio stations all through college, Garner quickly climbed the ranks as his voice caught the ear of program directors from many major markets. He quickly found himself working for…

Playlist