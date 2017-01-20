Wynonna Announces 2017 Roots and Revival Tour

Look out America, here comes Wynonna Judd. The “When Love Starts Talking” singer has announced that she will be hitting the road with her band, The Big Noise, for her 2017 Roots and Revival Tour.

The tour, which will kick off in March and make stops in Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Annapolis, Md., is in support of her current album, Wynonna & The Big Noise, released in February 2016. Fans can expect to hear a wide range of songs from Wynonna’s varied 33-year career.

“My roots are firmly planted in country music,” said Wynonna in a statement. “But I was given wings, and I’m grateful that my fans have allowed me the freedom to sing the music that I love.”

Roots and Revival Tour Dates

March 2 / Englewood, Fla. / Englewood Event Center
March 3 / Ocala, Fla. / Reilly Arts Center
March 4 / Mount Dora, Fla. / Mount Dora Community Bldg
March 5 / Atlanta / Buckhead Theatre
March 9 / Hopewell, Va. / The Beacon Theatre
March 10 / Elizabethtown, Ky. / Historic State Theater
March 11 / Hiawassee, Ga. / Anderson Music Hall
March 12 / Myrtle Beach, S.C. / Calvin Gilmore Theater
April 6 / Green Cove Springs, Fla. / Clay County Fair
April 29 / Minden, Nev. / Carson Valley Inn Casino
April 30 / India, Calif. / Stagecoach Festival
June 3 / Mayetta, Kan. / Prairie Band Casino and Resort
June 23 / Cadott, Wis. / Country Fest
Aug. 5 / Canon City, Co. / Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
Sept. 22 / Tiffin, Ohio / Ritz Theatre
Sept. 24 / Jasper, Ind.
Sept. 28 / Annapolis, Md. / Rams Head On Stage
Sept. 29 / Kenne, N.H
Oct. 1 / Great Barrington, Mass. / Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Oct. 6 / Salisbury, Mass. / Blue Ocean Music Hall
Oct. 7 / York, Pa. / The Pullo Center at Penn State New York
Oct. 8 / Millville, N.J. / Levoy Theatre
Oct. 9 / Alexandria, Va.
Oct. 13 / Des Moines, Iowa / Hoyt Sherman Place
Oct. 14 / Naperville, Ill.
Oct. 19 / Clinton Township, Mich.
Oct. 20 / Cedarburg, Wis.

