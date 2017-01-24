Drake White Announces First Headlining Tour

Posted on

Drake White, known for songs such as “Livin’ The Dream” and “Makin’ Me Look Good Again,” has announced his 2017 Spark Tour—his first-ever headlining tour.

“I can’t wait to get back out on the road!” Drake said in a statement. “My band and I love connecting with the fans night after night but getting the chance to headline our first tour takes it to a whole new level of special.”

The Spark Tour kicks off on Feb. 4 in Bangor, Maine with stops in New York, Tampa and San Diego.  Shows in New York, Boston and one of two shows in Nashville, are already sold out.

2017 Spark Tour Dates

February 4 / Bangor, Maine / Husson University – Gracie Theatre
February 16 / Baton Rouge, La. / Texas Club
February 17 / Katy, Texas / Mo’s Place
March 17  / Charlotte, N.C. / Coyote Joe’s
March 18 / Greenville, S.C. / The Blind Horse Saloon
March 23 / New York / Gramercy Theatre (SOLD OUT)
March 24 / Boston / Paradise Rock Club  (SOLD OUT)
March 25 / Uncasville, Conn. / Mohegen Sun – Wolf Den
April 7 / Tampa, Fla. / The Dallas Bull
April 12 / Nashville / Exit/In
April 13 / Nashville / Exit/In (SOLD OUT)
April 14 / Louisville, Ky. / Mercury Ballroom
April 19 / Warrendale, Pa. / Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
April 20 / Shelby Township, Mich. / Coyote Joe’s
April 21 / Indianapolis /  8 Seconds Saloon
May 5 / Columbus, Ohio / The Bluestone
May 31 / San Diego, Calif. / Moonshine Beach
June 2 / San Bernardino, Calif. / Brandin’ Iron

 

Photo by Dave Kan/Aristo Media

