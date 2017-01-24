Michael Ray Performs Top 10 Hit, “Think A Little Less,” On “Today Show”

Posted on

There may have been rain in the forecast for New York this morning (Jan. 24), but Michael Ray brought the sunshine with him when he performed his current single, “Think A Little Less” on the Today Show.

Michael flashed his pearly white grin toward hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, as they asked Michael about his first headlining tour.

“[Headlining a tour] feels awesome, it’s definitely a little bit of change,” Michael told the hosts. “Last year we toured with Brantley Gilbert and then Darius Rucker—Dan+ Shay was on the tour with us. I got to learn from two of the best. The year before was Sam Hunt and Kip Moore and so the last two years we’ve been able to learn from some of the best. We’re just excited to bring it on our own.”

Michael’s Think A Little Less Tour ran from Oct. 2016 through Nov. 2016 and picked up again on Jan. 20 in Harrisburg, Pa.—running through Feb. 18. “Think A Little Less”, from Michael’s self-titled debut album, is running straight up the charts, currently sitting at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Check out Michael’s smoldering performance on the Today Show.

